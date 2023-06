ROUND ROCK, Texas (KETK) — The Kennard Tigers were back in the 1A state baseball tournament for the third year in a row, hoping to bring back championship gold to East Texas.

The Tigers faced off against Abbott early Wednesday morning at the Dell Diamond in the semifinal round.

Kennard had a two-run lead at one point, but the game was tied late and in the bottom of the 7th, the Panthers were able to score and walk off Kennard, 5-4.