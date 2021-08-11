All Saints Episcopal School cheerleaders to perform at Frisco Fighters game

FRISCO, Texas (KETK)- All Saints Episcopal School will be performing at the Frisco Fighters game this month.

The school shared the following news release:

All Saints Episcopal School is teaming up with the Frisco Fighters for a Tyler Night at Comerica Center in Frisco on Saturday, August 14. The game will be played at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75304) at 7:05 p.m. The Frisco Fighters arena football team will be taking on the Green Bay Blizzard.

The Frisco Fighters and All Saints have partnered to provide an incredible evening for students, families, and faculty. The All Saints Varsity and Middle School cheerleaders will be performing at half time and we want Tyler and the All Saints community to make their presence felt in Comerica Center. Tickets are being offered at a discounted rate by contacting Anthony at anthony@friscofighters.com or 469-535-8819.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with a wonderful educational institution in Tyler, and bring their school spirit to the Comerica Center,” says Jon Lyles. “I’m excited for East Texas to experience the real Indoor/arena football product, and excited for All Saints to be a part of it.”

Athletic Director, Eddie Francis, says, “We are so excited to provide our cheerleaders with this experience to perform on a big stage. It’s great exposure for our school, athletic program, and cheerleaders. We are excited to bring the Trojan Pride to Frisco and appreciate the Fighters for giving us this opportunity.”

The game is at 7:05 p.m. at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75304). Contact Anthony at anthony@friscofighters.com or 469-535-8819 to purchase your tickets.