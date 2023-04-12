TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Aston Francis’ basketball career has taken him to playing professionally overseas, to even getting a chance to play in the NBA’s G-League.

But on Wednesday, it brought him back home, when he was named the new boys’ head coach at his alma mater in Tyler.

Francis was a stand-out player for the All Saints Trojans during his high school days, playing under his dad Eddie, who is now the athletic director at Grace Community School.

In college, Francis played for TJC before heading to Wheaton College in Illinois, where he led his team to the division three final four his senior year.

Francis then played in Europe in the country of Georgia, then returned to the States to play for Milwaukee and Orlando’s G-League teams.

Now, he’s back in East Texas, coaching where it all got started.