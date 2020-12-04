All Saints Tournament: Grace boys take down rival Bishop Gorman on day 1

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grace Cougars got off to a strong start Thursday in route to their first victory of the young high school basketball season.

Grace defeated crosstown rival Bishop Gorman 58-40 as they play in a four-school two-day classic at All Saints Epicospal School.

Sophomore guard Darius Shankle led the Cougars with 15 points, while Garrett Vasso added 11.

Brett Petrakian led the Crusaders with 13 points while Sid Cleofe chipped in with 11.

Remaining Schedule for the 2020 Brookshire Basketball Bash at All Saints.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

2:00 p.m. Cypress Christian vs. Bishop Gorman (Girls)

4:00 p.m. Cypress Christian vs. Bishop Gorman (Boys)

6:00 p.m. All Saints vs. Grace Community (Girls)

8:00 p.m. All Saints vs. Grace Community (Boys)

Additionally, Cypress Christian plays at Grace Community at 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Watch the video to see game highlights.