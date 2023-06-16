ALTO, Texas (KETK) — Landon Cook has been riding horses ever since he could remember.

“I started out, riding horses about the time that I could walk, three or four, and started ridding saddle bronc horses my freshman year of high school kind of went on from there,” said Cook.

Landon does it all from calf roping, team roping, and saddle bronc along with steer wrestling while also playing baseball and football for the Alto Yellowjackets.

“It’s hectic and trying to juggle them all at the same time but just takes a lot of work and planning practice time to be good at them,” added Cook.

Cook went on to compete at the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Championship, a dream, four years in the making.

“I mean, I watched him win it seven years ago when I was a little kid and I tried for years to win it and finally got it done my senior year and it just means a lot. I dreamed about it for a long time,” smiled Cook.

Landon says he always looked up to his older brother who won this competition 7 years ago, making his victory that much sweeter.

“My brothers and my hero looked at the time for a long time and just to win something that he’s won. And then try to get to where he is one day has to goal,” declared Cook.

Cook adds when he’s in the zone on that bucking bronco it’s a big adrenaline rush.

“When you’re doing it right, it’s the greatest feeling in the world. It’s like sitting in a rocking chair. But if you’re not, it can get pretty rough at times,” explained Cook.

Throughout all of his success, the Alto community has been cheering him on.

“That’s the greatest community I’ve ever been a part of there really is no other place like it,” exclaimed Cook.

Landon Cook leaves for Wyoming on July 15th for nationals, as he prepares to bring more hardware back to Alto.