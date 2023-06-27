KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College has named Amber Williams as head softball coach for the 2023-24 season.

She’s the third softball coach in the program’s 11-year history, having served most recently as head softball coach at Marshall High School.

Williams was a standout softball player at Kilgore High School and KC, and was an assistant softball coach at the college.

“First off, I’d like to thank to Dr. Brenda Kays (president) and Courtney Pruitt (athletic director) for giving me this opportunity,” Williams said. “Kilgore College has been a second family to me and it definitely feels like I’m coming home.”

Williams said she is ready “to hit the ground running” with recruiting and is ready to give back to the community that has invested so much in her and the college.

“Through my passion and dedication, I will help to produce a quality softball program and will help my student-athletes graduate and move on to the next level,” Williams said. “I am excited about the future of this program and what we can achieve.”

In 2017, Williams was a standout player for the Ranger team that qualified for the regional softball tournament for the first time.

That team finished the season with a school-record 33 wins (33-23) and with a school-record 19 conference victories (19-9).

KC has reached the regional tournament three times (2017, 2019, and 2021).

After graduating from KC in 2017, Williams spent two seasons playing for The University of Texas at Dallas — hitting .350 with 15 home runs and 65 RBI over two seasons.

She set the UTD school record for most RBI in a game with eight and the most home runs in a single season with 11.