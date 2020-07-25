American Southwest Conference moves fall sports to spring

RICHARDSON, Texas (News Release) – The American Southwest Conference announced it will delay conference games and championships for fall sports to spring 2021.

The decision affects LeTourneau University and East Texas Baptist University but will not prevent individual institutions from participating in athletic activities for non-conference games as long as the following public health guidelines.

“The ASC Council of Presidents recognizes the disappointment of students who normally participate in conference-scheduled regular-season and championship competition during the fall semester,” said Amy Carlton, commissioner of the American Southwest Conference, “The conference leadership and administrators will continue planning for fall sports to resume conference competition and tournament opportunities in the spring semester as appropriate.”