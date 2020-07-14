Angelina College suspends athletic competition until fall 2021

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Angelina College officials announced that all intercollegiate athletic programs are suspended for the upcoming 2020-21 seasons because of coronavirus concerns.

The announcement follows the National Junior College Athletic Association’s decision to move fall sports to spring 2021. While AC considered a spring restart, several factors precluded doing so safely.

Although I wanted to see our student-athletes compete as much as anyone else did, the primary consideration during this unprecedented time is the safety and well-being of student athletes and employees,” Simon said. “The expert guidance is clear that the nature of most athletic competition increases risks for everyone involved. At AC, we bring students to Lufkin from throughout the United States and send them to compete in areas currently struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which increases their chances of exposure and the potential for community spread of the disease in Angelina County. Angelina College

Simon said the college is working to ensure student athletes on scholarship are still able to remain enrolled.

Athletic Director Guy Davis said the decision is one of the toughest he’s made in his career.

“Anyone who knows me knows how I feel about Angelina College and our athletics programs,” Davis said. “I don’t think we had any choice when it came to protecting our student-athletes, and that’s our primary responsibility to those families.”