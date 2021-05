WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Might as well call it business as usual.

Arkansas signee Hagen Smith was his spectacular self Thursday on the mound for his Bullard Panthers.

Smith threw his 8th no-hitter of the 2021 season, striking out 18 as Bullard shut out Sunnyvale 7-0 in game one of their Class 4A area round best of three playoff series.

