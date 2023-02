HENDERSON, Texas (KETK/Arp ISD) — The Arp Lady Tigers and West Rusk Lady Raiders split their two regular-season meetings this season, so on Friday night in Henderson, they met for a play-in game to see who would be heading to the postseason.

The Lady Tigers held on down the stretch to beat West Rusk 50-46, and are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Arp will face Gladewater in the first round on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in Winona.