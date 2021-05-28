Atlanta run rules Grandview, reaches state quarterfinals for 1st time since 1998

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Atlanta Rabbits left no doubt about it.

After leading 3-0 after three innings Friday, they exploded for four runs in the fifth, and three more in the sixth as the Rabbs came away with a 10-0 run rule triumph over Grandview after six innings in their decisive game 3 of the Class 3A Region 2 semifinals.

Senior right-hander Jackson Warren kept the Zebras bats at bay pitching a shutout on just two hits.

Atlanta marches on to the elite eight round, which marks the first time the Rabbits have advanced to a region final since they won it all back in 1998.

“They always say this group really battles. They are not gonna quit. And they didn’t quit on us today. They came back and played a really good game. Jackson Warren did a good job on the mound. And kind of established it and gave us a chance to get some runs. I’m excited for these kids most of all. They’ve put in a lot of work and they’ve bought in to what we’ve asked them to do. So, success is in the process,” said Atlanta head coach David Hooten.

ATL, now 24-10 on the season, awaits the winner between Elysian Fields and Gunter, who play their winner take all game 3 Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at Nevada Community High School.

Watch the video to see the story.