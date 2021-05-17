Back to the Windy City: East Texan Natasha Mack reacquired by WNBA’s Chicago Sky

CHICAGO, Illinois (KETK) – They just couldn’t keep her away.

East Texan Natasha Mack is back in the Windy City, and back on the Chicago Sky’s roster.

She is now preparing to make her WNBA regular season debut on Wednesday.

Thursday last week, the sky waived Mack as part of the team’s final roster cuts.

But following their season-opening win Saturday, team management reached out to the Lufkin grad and asked her to return to Chicago.

The club is using a hardship exception to resign Mack after it temporarily suspended center Stefanie Dolson according to reports.

Mack and the Sky will play at the Atlanta Dream Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. East Texas time.

The former Angelina College and Oklahoma State All-American was chosen 16th overall by Chicago in the second round of last month’s WNBA draft.

Watch the video to see the story.