Battling the rain, Bullard run rules Liberty-Eylau in Game 1, Atlanta wins track meet over Harmony, Lovelady marches on, ETBU dominates

KETK – East Texas baseball and softball teams were determined to get their playoff games in Friday.

Even with constant precipitation throughout the area.

They battled delays, mist, drizzle, even playing under steady rain at times.

Bullard actually came out gunning after a little over an hour stoppage of play.

Behind Abilene Christian signee Connor Carson, who drove in five runs, and was a double short of the cycle, the third-ranked Panthers run-ruled No. 24 Liberty-Eylau 11-1 in the sixth inning of Game one of the best of three Class 4A Region 2 quarterfinal series.

Game two got under way at approximately 10:20 p.m. Friday in Whitehouse.

Harmony and Atlanta had a scoring fest in game two of the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.

Atlanta prevailed with a 10-9 victory tying the series at a game a piece, forcing a decisive game 3 Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Tatum.

In the high school softball playoffs, No. 6 Lovelady shook off a sluggish start, and got the bats going for an 18-7 win to make it a 2-0 series sweep of No. 4 Como-Pickton.

The Lady Lions advance to the Class 2A Region 3 final (state quarterfinal round) where they will take on top-ranked and undefeated West Sabine.

From East Texas Baptist Sports Information:

MARSHALL, Texas – Making a statement in the opening game of the 2021 NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament, the #7 East Texas Baptist University Tigers provided an offensive spark in a five-inning, 10-2, win over the Eastern Nazarene College (24-6) Friday.

ETBU is now 31-5 on the year.

Nikki Gil was a perfect three-of-three for the day with a RBI. Tauryn Cummings drove in two runs on two hits while Tristen Maddox had a three-run homer. Preslye Cox received the win going five innings allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four batters.

ETBU struck first for two runs in the first inning as a Gil single led to Mariah Delgado scoring. Cummings then drove in Gil with a single for the 2-0 lead. The Tigers then broke out for five runs in the second inning as Gil picked up her second RBI with a single. After Hannah Garcia’s RBI single made it 4-0, Maddox knocked a three-run blast for a 7-0 ETBU edge.

The Lions would get two runs back in the top of the third cutting the lead to five, 7-2. ETBU kept their momentum as they brought in three runs in the bottom of the fourth making it 10-2. Cummings would drive in Gil with a single while she advanced to third on a two-base error. She then scored on a stolen base. A RBI groundout from Marin Musicant gave ETBU a 10-2 lead and then Cox had a one-two-three fifth inning to seal the victory.

ETBU will be back in action Saturday at 11:00 AM taking on the loser of Birmingham-Southern and Redlands College.

Watch the video to see highlights from all four contests.