Baylor running back Trestan Ebner holds youth football camp in his hometown of Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — College football fall camp is right around the corner, but before he heads back to Waco, former Henderson Lion Trestan Ebner took time on Saturday to give back to his hometown, hosting a free football camp on his old practice field.

Around 65 campers RSVP’d for the event, but plenty more showed up.

The new Names Image and Likeness ruling meant Ebner could host a camp like this and not worry about any NCAA sanctions.

He was also joined by fellow former Lions, as well as athletes from around East Texas, including former Gilmer Buckeye Tra Fluellen, who now plays for Middle Tennessee State, who all helped him coach the kids.

Ebner said this was something he had always wanted of being able to do and as he gets ready to enter his senior season with Baylor, he hopes he can inspire others in East Texas and across the state to fall in love with football, and strive to play at the next level.

“It means everything, you know, growing up you dream of things like this, and to finally have those come into reality just shows how hard I’ve worked, and I can appreciate myself for that,” said Ebner. “I just appreciate my community for having faith in me to bring their kids out and let me teach them and give them knowledge of the things that I know, so I appreciate them, and it just shows how great East Texas is.”

Ebner and the Baylor Bears start practice this coming week and will open the season on the road in San Marcos on September 4th against Texas State.