CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — The Beckville Bearcats and Douglass Indians met in Carthage Thursday night for a regional semifinal doubleheader.

The Bearcats rolled in Game 1, beating Doulgass 13-0, but the Tribe responded in Game 2 beating the Bearcats 3-2.

A decisive Game 3 will be played at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Nacogdoches High School.