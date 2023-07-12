TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Big 12 Media Days started on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and for one season, there will be 14 teams competing in the conference.

One of the biggest storylines, of course, will be the Texas Longhorns, who along with Oklahoma, will play their final season in the Big 12 before moving over to the SEC.

For Texas, they have most of their roster returning, including quarterback Quinn Ewers, and are favored to win the Big 12, something they haven’t done since 2009.

“Just think that we’re connected on a level that is impressive to me, probably a little bit even beyond what I thought they could be at this point,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “These guys have been driven, they’re focused, they feel like they’re on a mission to go do this.”

“We always know we have a target on our back and at the same time, there’s a target on every team’s back that we play,” said Ewers. “We’re always going after them, that’s how football is played. We’re going against each other, it’s competitive, it’s a violent sport. We love it. We embrace it.”

The other major story is the new teams in the conference. The Houston Cougars, along with BYU, UCF, and Cincinnati, will be making their Big 12 debuts.

UH head coach, Dana Holgersen, is no stranger to this league, having coached at the University of West Virginia. He understands the challenges of this conference, and is excited to showcase, what the Cougars have in store this season.

“It’s what Houston’s always wanted, I keep coming back to, you know, let’s not celebrate this right now,” said Holgerson. “This past couple of weeks there’s been some celebrating. Celebrate, but you better roll your sleeves up and embrace it.”

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming a off a season where they represented the conference in the College Football Playoff, beating Michigan, before losing to Georgia in the title game. However, the Frogs will have to rely on a rebuilt offense this season, after losing most of their playmakers to the NFL but the standard for coach Sonny Dykes, does not change.

“It’s the thing that stands out for us is, you know, if you want to win a championship, you got to take advantage of those opportunities and make sure that you can, you know, can go out and execute in those critical situations,” said Dykes.

The Baylor Bears are hoping to rebound from a 6-7 2022 campaign, stumbling in coach Dave Aranda’s 2nd season in Waco. Quarterback Blake Shapen will be back for Baylor, as the Bears look to find that 2021 spark once again.

“A lot of learning with all of that just, you wish that the lessons were easy ones, but for it to truly be a lesson is going to be hard” said Aranda. “We went through all that I feel like we’re better for it, we’re excited about the team.”

The landscape of college football is changing, and the Big 12 is right in the center of it as we get ready for a 2023 season, unlike any we’ve ever seen before.