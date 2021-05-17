Big plays highlight Longview spring game as Lobos look for pieces for 2021

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – They didn’t keep score.

But 18th year head coach John King is keeping count.

As he looks for the right pieces to fill the voids left by another talented graduating class.

The Longview Lobos held their Green versus White spring football game Monday wrapping up three weeks of workouts.

A number of big time plays were made by what is becoming a strong group of receivers, spearheaded by five-star college prospect Jalen Hale.

But King knows, they still have plenty of work to do before the Friday night lights turn on this fall.

“There’s room to improve, you know we’ve got to take the next step moving forward. And you know, it’s the process. We’ll evaluate the video and make whatever adjustments we need from a personnel standpoint and go into summer and see who is going to put in the work who is going to compete for the starting job,” said King.

Longview opens the season with a monster playoff rematch against reigning 5A Division I state champion Denton Ryan in Rockwall on Aug. 27.

