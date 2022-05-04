BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — We had a massive signing at The Brook Hill School in Bullard Wednesday afternoon as 8 student-athletes made the commitment to play at the next level.

There were representatives in baseball, softball, soccer, and even sand volleyball.

Some students will be staying close to home, playing for schools such as Tyler Junior College and East Texas Baptist University, while others will be heading as far away as Buffalo, New York.

But what they all have in common is an appreciation for what they accomplished as members of the Brook Hill Guard.

Sophia Arno (Softball) – D’Youville College

Dominika Ducal (Soccer) – McNeese

Finn Kaiyala (Baseball) – Tyler Junior College



Mollee McCurley (Sand Volleyball) – East Texas Baptist University

Grayson Murry (Baseball) – Tyler Junior College

Pastor Perez (Soccer) – Southwestern College

Belle Reed (Volleyball) – Tyler Junior College

Dorian Reyes (Baseball) – Midway University