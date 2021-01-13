Big turnout for fundraiser for coach’s family dealing with cancer as Chapel Hill holds off Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Admission may have been less than $10, but people attending the Chapel Hill at Bullard boys basketball games Tuesday continuously pulled out multiple $20 bills as they entered.

It was more than basketball at Bullard High School.

The two communities came together to raise funds to help out the family of Panthers head coach Heath Fults as his wife Holli fights an arduous battle with cancer.

According to Chapel Hill ISD, more than $10,000 has been donated during Mrs. Fults illness.

The two varsity teams came together at mid-court during the JV contest, before warming up, to say a prayer for her.

They ultimately played a basketball game.

No. 20 Chapel Hill held off a valiant effort by Bullard to come away with a 68-63 victory.

Ashtin Watkins poured in 27 points to lead all scorers as the Bulldogs improved to 4-0 in District 16-4A action, and 11-3 overall.

Watch the video to see the story and game highlights.