TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We had a private school rivalry matchup in Tyler on Tuesday night between the All Saints Trojans and the Bishop Gorman Crusaders.
The Cru held on to beat All Saints 41-26 and improve to 6-1 on the season.
by: Garrett Sanders
Posted:
Updated:
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We had a private school rivalry matchup in Tyler on Tuesday night between the All Saints Trojans and the Bishop Gorman Crusaders.
The Cru held on to beat All Saints 41-26 and improve to 6-1 on the season.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now