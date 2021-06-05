Blue pulls away to beat Red in FCA baseball all-star game

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Texas Heart of a Champion FCA all-star games were back this year.

Most of them including the new soccer all-star games were played Friday although mother nature did play a small factor.

In the baseball contest, the Blue defeated the Red 12-4.

Softball saw Blue top Red 10-4.

Boys soccer, played at Clyde-Perkins Stadium at Grace Community School in Tyler, had to be called at halftime due to weather with the Blue squad up 2-1.

In the girls soccer game, Blue beat Red 9-5.

The eleventh annual FCA all-star football game will be played Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Watch the video to see some of the baseball highlights.

