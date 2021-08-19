Bravo’s Gym in Tyler is set to host a boxing tournament on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Coach Juan Bravo has dreamed of hosting his own boxing tournament for nearly 15 years.

That dream will come true this Saturday when Bravo’s Gym in Tyler presents the Boxing Rumble, 25 bouts, not only featuring fighters from East Texas but from all across the state.

Coach Bravo and his family have been an integral part in building the sport here in East Texas, and this weekend, they hope people show up, not only to see some great boxing but get to experience how hard work and dedication can pay off.

If you want to see the dream up close and personal, then you can make your way to Bravo’s Boxing Gym in Tyler this Saturday.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and the fights are scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. with weigh-ins starting at 8:00 a.m.