Braylon Jones, former Tyler Lions offensive lineman, joins the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We only had one East Texan in this year’s NFL draft, and he had to wait until the draft was over.

But the wait was worth it, as former Tyler Lion and University of Houston Cougar, Braylon Jones, was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys.

His family and friends gave him a well-deserved ovation Saturday evening after he found out he would be joining America’s Team.

Jones, an offensive lineman who can play any position on the front five, agreed to sign with Dallas as an undrafted free agent.

The Cowboys need help up front, and Jones hopes to be an answer for Dallas.

Jones joins a growing group of former Lions who have made it to the league, and while joining any team is a blessing, getting to sign with the Cowboys, made the experience even better.

“It’s even more special, it’s a dream come true, growing up I’ve always been a Cowboys fan,” said Jones. “It’s just a really special moment and I’m just really grateful and can’t wait to get to work up there.”