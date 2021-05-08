Brook Hill softball punches return ticket to TAPPS final four

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Brook Hill Lady Guard run-ruled Carrollton Prince of Peace 10-0 in six innings Friday.

The victory in the TAPPS Div. II regionals sent them to a fifth straight appearance in the TAPPS state softball semifinals, not counting of course last year’s shortened season due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brook Hill improved to 12-4-1 on the season.

The Guard will play in the TAPPS Final Four next Thursday May 14 in Waco at 1:00 p.m.

The Division II title game is set for 3:00 p.m. Friday May 15.

Watch the video to see the highlights and reaction.