Brook Hill volleyball finishes off undefeated district run

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Private or public school, the Brook Hill Lady Guard have been one of the most dominant high school volleyball teams in East Texas this season.

A TAPPS State tournament team a year ago, Coach Sonorah Duty’s squad celebrated senior night Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of (Garland) Brighter Horizons 25-2, 25-7, 25-7.

The Lady Guard close out the regular season with a perfect 14-0 mark in district play, and a 19-1 overall record.

Stat leaders were:

Belle Reed – 15 kills, 7 digs

Mary Elizabeth Roberts – 4 kills, 2 digs

Anna Hardee – 3 kills, 21 assists

Lexi Turner – 1 kill, 3 aces, 1 dig

Brook Hill will play a warmup game at Ovilla Christian next Tuesday Nov. 3, and will have a first round bye in the TAPPS 5A playoffs.

Watch the video to see Tuesday’s highlights.