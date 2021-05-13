Brook Hill’s Carson Richards signs walk-on offer from SMU

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday Brook Hill standout wide receiver and defensive back Carson Richards accepted a preferred walk-on offer from SMU.

Richards was the leading pass catcher for the Guard last season.

Even though he won’t receive an athletic scholarship, he will have the opportunity to try to earn himself a roster spot with the Mustangs, and subsequently get a chance to play college football at the division one level.

He decided this route over playing baseball and over having a chance to attend Pepperdine.

Once he reports, either in June or August, he will be evaluated as to whether he’ll play receiver or defensive back.

