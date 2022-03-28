BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Brownsboro girls basketball team made program history earlier this month when they won the program’s first-ever state championship.

Monday night, they took some time to celebrate with the community.

Head coach Johnny Durham told everyone in the gym how much their support meant to the team all season long.

The new banner being raised brought back all the emotions they had whenever the buzzer sounded and they were crowned state champs.

The Bearettes say it meant everything to them to finally get over the hump and bring a state title to Brownsboro, and know that this accomplishment will never be forgotten by this community.

Brownsboro clinched this title by beating Hardin-Jefferson 50-49 for the 4A state championship