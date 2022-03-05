BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Brownsboro Bearettes won their first state title in program history Saturday night. The final score was 50-49.
It was a hard fought battle in San Antonio against a really good Hardin-Jefferson team.
The Bearettes have been knocking on the door for the past three seasons, and this year they finally broke through.
Brownsboro beat Dallas Lincoln last week to clinch a spot at state, and the team says they appreciate this opportunity, as well as the support they have had all season from their community.
