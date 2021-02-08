Brownsboro hires Lance Connot as head football coach

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Brownsboro Bears have a new head football coach and athletics director.

At Monday evening’s board meeting, the Brownsboro ISD board approved Lance Connot as the Bears new head man.

Connot has spent the last seven seasons as Rivercrest’s head football coach in Bogata. He was 53-26 in that span and took the Rebels to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

Connot is bringing his father Rick along as his defensive coordinator.

He will try to resurrect a program that was just 1-7 in 2020…and 11-29 the last four years under Greg Pearson.

From Brownsboro ISD:

He brings over twelve years of coaching experience to the district with ten of those years as an Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

With a proven record of playoff appearances and building a comprehensive athletic program, we are looking forward to the opportunity for Coach Connot to work alongside the students, staff, parents and community of Brownsboro ISD.

“We are tremendously excited to have Coach Connot join the Brownsboro ISD team and lead our athletic department,” said Dr. Keri Hampton, Superintendent of Brownsboro ISD.

“Lance has a strong record of success and I believe that his positive attitude, commitment to excellence, leadership skills, and focus on all athletic programs makes him an excellent fit for Brownsboro ISD.”

Watch the video to see the story.