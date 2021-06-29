Bryson Donnell and Jamarion Miller are future Big 12 rivals, but are Tyler Legacy brothers forever

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Friday nights in Tyler, you better load the box when you face the Legacy Red Raiders, because either Jamarion Miller or Bryson Donnell is coming out of that backfield, and both are motivated to take the program to new heights.

“We want to dominate, we want to get the younger kids up to where we can motivate them, and hopefully we can get further than we did last year, and hopefully it’s to state,” said Donnell.

“We finally won our first playoff game, and so right now, we’re just trying to get our mindset ready to win state,” said Miller.

“The mark of a great player is that they make players around them better, and that’s what both Jamarion and Bryson do a great job of,” said Legacy head football coach Joe Willis. “They make other players in our program better.”

Both are highly sought-after recruits but have now made their decision.

Donnell will be heading to Texas Tech while Miller will be joining the Texas Longhorns on the 40 Acres in Austin.

“I’m really proud of both of us because for us to go off to college and actually play college ball, you know, I’m just ready to go against each other, you know, just have a good game,” said Miller.

“I was pretty excited for both of us, you know, it’s a pretty exciting deal,” said Donnell.

Soon-to-be Big 12 rivals in one East Texas backfield, whose friendship helped them both become the athletes and young men they are today.

“We work hard every day,” said Miller. “If he is lifting a little more weight, then I’m going to put a little more weight on, you know, we just compete with each other every day.”

“Whenever he does something, of course, I want to do it, we just always try to make each other better,” said Donnell.

“All of our players get to see is that those two are brothers, and they act like brothers, and you know the more our team acts like a family unit, and we understand the brotherhood part of that I think it’s going to do nothing but get better,” said Willis.

One will stay a Red Raider in Lubbock, the other will have his Horns up in Austin, but both are still leaving their legacy in East Texas.