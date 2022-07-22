BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Bullard is known for great baseball, but it’s not only at the high school level.

The Bullard 8U All-Stars are heading to Dothan, Alabama, for the Dixie World Series for the second year in a row, and on Friday afternoon, they were washing cars at the Emerald Bay Golf Club, raising money for the trip.

“Man, I’m just stoked it’s going to be an awesome experience and going to get better,” says 8U player Rider Garrard.

“I’m excited, and it’s a pretty big time in my life,” adds Jhett Mcleod

“I’m really excited,” tells Bodee Hester.

The all-stars are not only representing Bullard and East Texas but the entire state.

“To see them step up and play ball like this and get to represent their class for the state of texas was quite outstanding to see them play ball like that,” explains coach Sam Garrard.

Whenever they punched their ticket to the World Series it was a feeling they say is indescribable.

“Winning state though, that was like oh yeah! it was like you can’t describe it,” smiles Rider.

As the 8-year-old Bullard all-star team prepares for the Dixie World Series, they’re holding fundraisers, like car wash and lemonade stands. They say they’re grateful for the community support.

“It means a lot,” adds Jhett

“It’s awesome to see everything that’s going on and times are tough and everybody is stepping up and supporting the youth in our community,” explains Garrard.

“One guy donate 500 dollars like it’s awesome, we’re really getting supported,” says Rider.

As the kids prepare for their trip to the world series, the coaching staff is trying to get their minds right.

“Get your body ready, drink lots of water and eat,” tells Bodee.

“The small stuff is what costs games, you got to get your butt down and your glove down. get under a pop fly,” adds Rider.

Bullard kicks off pool play on July 29th as they take on Georgia at 10:30 a.m.