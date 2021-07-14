Bullard 8U baseball team prepares for their shot at the state championship

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — We’ve got a baseball team in Bullard that will be playing for a state championship later this week.

The Bullard 8-Under coach-pitch team are the south regional champions and will face the north champions from Corsicana in a three-game series in Longview.

On Wednesday, the kids got to have a scrimmage, getting ready for the state title.

But the biggest focus, of course, is making sure they have fun and continue to fall in love with the game of baseball while representing their hometown.

If they win, they will head to Mississippi and get a chance to play for the Dixie World Series.