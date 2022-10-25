BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard and Beckville athletics have announced gameday changes due to impending weather on Friday.

Below are the changes made to the Bullard athletic schedule:

Middle School will play at Center on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

9th grade & JV will host on Wednesday 5:30 p.m.

Varsity will travel to Center on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Below are the changes made to the Beckville athletic schedule:

Junior high & JV will play at Harleton on Wednesday 5 p.m.

Varsity will host on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

