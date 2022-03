BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — What was a 1-run game going into the 5th, turned into a run-rule victory for the Bullard Panthers Wednesday night over Lindale.

The Panthers scored a run in the 2nd inning, but both teams traded outstanding plays at the plate to keep each other off the board.

But in the bottom to the 5th, Bullard rattled off 9 runs to end the game, beating Lindale 10-0.

Panthers will now get ready for the Lufkin Tournament which gets started on Thursday.