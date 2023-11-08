Bullard, TX – Six Bullard ISD student-athletes committed to playing their sport at the collegiate level during a signing ceremony Wednesday morning at Bullard High School.

Bullard Baseball celebrated four of its athletes who will continue their playing careers in college.

Ben Coke will play baseball at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Last season, Ben played in all 36 games, hitting .343 with a .410 OBP, 36 total hits, 21 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. He was selected 1st Team All-District.

“Ben is a three-year starter, a great teammate, leader, and student,” Head Coach Robert Ellis said. “His running ability gives him the opportunity to impact the game both offensively and defensively.”

Dylan Malone will play baseball at Western Texas College. Dylan moved to Bullard from Brook Hill, where he was a 1st Team All-State selection.

“I am excited to have Dylan back in Bullard,” Ellis said. “He will impact our lineup both offensively and defensively.

Chase Randall will play baseball at San Jacinto College. Chase played in 35 of 36 games, hitting .175 with a .421 OBP, 14 total hits, 15 RBIs, and 25 runs scored. He had seven outfield assists and was selected the All-Rose Country Defensive Player of the Year.

“Chase is a four-year starter, a great teammate, leader, and student,” Ellis said. “His tools allow him to impact the game on both sides of the field.”

David Wilson will join the Sooner baseball team at the University of Oklahoma. David played in 25 of 36 games, hitting .414 with a .494 OBP, 29 total hits, 17 RBIs, and 15 runs scored. He was a combined 10-1 in 12 games starting on the mound with a 1.45 ERA with 72 K’s to just 12 walks in 66 IP. He was voted the 18-AAAA Pitcher of the Year, All-Rose Country MVP, THSBCA & TSWA 3rd Team All-State Teams. David is a combined 22-2 on the mound for Bullard in his past two campaigns and a two-time All-State selection.

“David Wilson is a four-year starter, a great teammate, and leader,” Ellis said. His ability to impact the game by pitching and hitting is one of the best I’ve coached.”

Cross Country state qualifier Riley Roberts will run at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Riley is a three-time state qualifier and the 2023 district champion, running her best time of 12:02 this year and placing 49th at state.

“Riley has been a pivotal member of the Bullard cross-country team since her freshman year,” Head Coach Andy Eisenbacher said. “I have had the honor to coach her for this just this year, and I am so impressed by the quality of her character and drive. She has been a solid figure for our underclassmen to look up to and someone I could trust with this team. She will be deeply missed and hard to replace as an athlete at Bullard ISD.”

Finishing out the slate of college-bound athletes is Bullard Lady Panther Soccer player Rylie Jo Garner, who will continue her soccer career at Midwestern State University. In her junior season, Rylie Jo served as Junior Captain and earned Team Utility Player of the Year, 1st Team All-District, and Academic All-District honors.

“Rylie Jo shows great leadership and will do for others before herself, and is a great role model for our young girls in the community,” Head Coach Tiffany Cooksey said. “There hasn’t been any obstacle that RJ hasn’t been ready to take on, as her determination is bound to take her wherever she wants to go.”

Congratulations to these student-athletes and their families.