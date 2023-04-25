BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD announced on Tuesday Panther Defensive Coordinator Colton Bradford will replace Scott Callaway as head football coach.

“Working at Bullard High School for 12 years has been an unbelievable opportunity, and working with our students has been an absolute privilege,” Bradford said. “We have some of the best student-athletes in East Texas. I’m thrilled at the chance to continue working with and for the students at Bullard. We will continue to set the standard high for our student-athletes.”

Bradford was hired in 2018 as defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coordinator, powerlifting coach and government teacher. His defense has an average of 23 points per game over five years, and the panthers made bi-district playoffs in 2019, 2019 and 2020.

“We are excited to have Coach Bradford lead the Panther football team,” Callaway said. “I have no doubt he will continue to build a strong program that focuses on helping each player be the best they can be on and off the football field.”