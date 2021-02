MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The No. 19-ranked Bullard Lady Panthers saw their 2020-21 season come to an end Tuesday as they fell 43-28 to No. 4 Sunnyvale.

The Lady Panthers struggled to find some fire power early as the Lady Raiders gradually built a 23-8 halftime advantage.

Bullard wraps up another strong campaign at 23-6.

Sunnyvale moves on to face No. 7 Brownsboro in the Class 4A region 2 quarterfinals.

Watch the video to see game highlights.