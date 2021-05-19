Bullard mixed doubles team set for state tennis tournament

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Panther nation came out in full throttle Wednesday morning.

Bullard high school’s mixed doubles tennis team of Abby Wills and Clark Gunn received a pompous sendoff as they set sail for San Antonio and the UIL state tennis tournament.

The pair just became a team this year, and finished second at regionals to earn their ticket to state.

Gunn, a junior credits his father for introducing him to the sport he loves, and looks forward to the opportunity in front of them in the Alamo City.

“He never got this far. But he’s really excited for me. And it’s gonna be a little nervous at the beginning. But I mean as soon as the match starts, I feel like we’ll get into it and it’ll be good. I’m really confident, and we’ve been playing pretty good lately,” said Gunn.

Wills, a senior has enjoyed working together with Gunn and the success they’ve been able to achieve.

“It’s been really fun. I probably last year and the year before, I played with a girl who graduated. And I thought that I would never find a better doubles partner, but I think I did,” said Wills.

First up for Wills and Gunn will be Bellville at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.

The competition continues through Friday.

Watch the video to see the story.