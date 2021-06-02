Bullard sets off for the program’s first-ever trip to the softball state tournament in Austin

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — For the first time, the Bullard softball team packed their bags and made their way to Austin for the state tournament, surrounded by their family and friends this morning.

The Lady Panthers secured their spot in the state tourney by knocking off Aubrey in game three on Saturday.

Beyond making it the furthest in program history, the girls are also playing for their late head coach, Megan Dobrinski, who died from cancer in 2019, and Bullard has dedicated this season to keeping her memory alive.

“Without a doubt, she would say love you, play hard, without a doubt she would be so proud of these kids for sure and our coaches,” said current head coach Julie Murry. “She would be very proud of just the program and the foundation that she started and built with these kids, it’s living on for sure.”

Bullard will take on Liberty Thursday night, with the winner headed to the state title game on Saturday.