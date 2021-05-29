Bullard softball clinches first state tournament berth, honoring those the community has lost in the past few years

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) — Over the past few years, cancer has taken its toll on the Bullard community.

In 2019, then head softball coach Megan Dobrinski died after a valiant fight against the disease, and this year, the now-former boys head basketball coach, Heath Fults, lost his wife Holly, who was a Jacksonville teacher.

So on Saturday in Grand Saline, with heavy hearts, and history on the line, the Bullard softball team looked to lock in their first-ever trip to the state tournament.

The Lady Panthers had a huge 5th inning, scoring 6 runs, and went on to take Game Three 12-4, beating Aubrey and securing a spot in their first state tournament.

Bullard will head to Austin this coming week, with their semifinal matchup taking place on Thursday, and if they win, the Lady Panthers will play for the state title on Saturday.