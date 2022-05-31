BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — For the 2nd year in a row, the Bullard Lady Panthers are getting ready for a trip to Austin, hoping this time they will be coming back with the state championship.

Tuesday afternoon they held their final practice on their home field before leaving for the state capital at 9:00 Wednesday morning.

Bullard came into this season with high expectations and has lived up to them so far, losing only one game during the regular season and only dropping two during the playoffs.

This is a battle-tested group who still remembers losing by one run in the state semis a season ago.

The Lady Panthers hope to use that experience to propel them to a title here in 2022.

Bullard will hit the field in Austin on Thursday afternoon when they take on the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m.

If Bullard wins, they will play for the 4A state championship on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.