BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Panthers softball team returns all but two players from last season, and this veteran group says they are leading by example for the younger players.



“We’re kind of an older group this year than we’re last year so a little bit more experience but we’re trying to lead by being hungry and humble and lead by class,” says centerfielder Berlyn Grossman. “Every game matters and you can’t do anything big if you don’t focus on every game at hand.



The Lady Panthers are picking up where they left off, with an undefeated record and ranked number one in the state.

Head coach Julie Murry says her team is embracing the pressure of being the top team in 4A.



“We have a saying going into this season, humble and hungry and we want to stay focused, hungry and stay with the desire to compete and compete well,” says Murry.



“We’re trying to work harder every day and not try to get too high and not too low and just stay focused on the next game,” says right fielder Kaylee Paul.



But the ingredients for success are simple, keep taking things one game at a time, and rely on their depth in the bullpen and the dugout.



“They’ve had a great ability to when one person hasn’t stepped up someone else has and I think that’s really big on good softball teams, that it’s not always the same person that you have to rely on game in and game out,” says coach Murry. “They’re definitely able to win softball games as a team and I think that’s a wonderful way to win



“Not every game is going to be someone’s best game, if I’m having a bad game I can trust that people in the lineup will pick me up and hopefully vice versa and I can pick someone else up if I can,” tells Grossman.



After a heartbreaking loss to Liberty at state last season, Coach Murry’s bunch is using that as fuel to make a run this year.



“I absolutely think we’ve been driven since that day, I don’t think we’ve taken very many days off, I don’t think they’ve taken days off and preparing for how to do even better,” declares Coach Murry.



“We kind of got to see what we wanted and we weren’t successful as we wanted to be so I think we have a little bit more of a drive now and a little bit more determination and we know what we need to do now,” exclaims Grossman



The Lady Panthers open up district play Friday night against the Lindale Lady Eagles and hoping to once again make it back to Austin, in June.