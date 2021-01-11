Bullard to hold benefit for coach’s wife battling cancer Tuesday

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD is no stranger to dealing with cancer or with tragedy because of it.

Tuesday, they look to give their head boys basketball coach Heath Fults and his family a little solace.

Fults’ wife Holli has been battling cancer for the last year and a half, and is unfortunately not doing very well, which is one reason why he hasn’t been able to be with his team much this season.

Therefore, the Bullard school district is putting together a benefit for the family Tuesday.

“When you hire a coach you hire a family. And just as starting from our superintendent on down, we just wanted to acknowledge and recognize the Fults family and let them know that how much we appreciate and we love them all,” said Bullard athletic director Scott Callaway.

All proceeds from ticket sales of the Panthers games against Chapel Hill will go to the Fults family and donations will be accepted at the door as well.

The Freshman game starts at 5:00 p.m., followed by the JV game, with the varsity contest set for 7:00 p.m. at Bullard High School’s Panther gymnasium.

Fults was an assistant coach at Chapel Hill for six years before becoming the head man at Bullard in June 2018, and helped mentor current Bulldogs head coach Akimba Johnson.

“A lot of these players Coach Fults coached them back when they were freshmen and eighth grade. So a lot of these players they know about Coach Fults, they know about his situation. We speak on it every day, we pray for him every day,” said Johnson.

Coach Jake Goode, a principal within the school district has taken over the reins, serving as the boys head coach in Fults’ absence.

If you want to donate, but cannot make it to the games Tuesday, you can send your donation to:

Bullard ISD, ATTN: Athletic Director Scott Callaway, 1426 S Houston St., Bullard, TX 75757.

Watch the video to see the story.