Bullard unable to hold off Aubrey in game 2, gets another shot at trip to state Saturday

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Lady Panthers came into Friday’s game two of the best of three Class 4A Region 2 final series, one win away from their first ever trip to the UIL state tournament.

Afterwards, they are still a victory away.

No. 2-ranked Bullard had a 3-1 lead over No. 8 Aubrey after four-and-a-half innings. However, the Lady Chaparrals scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-3 advantage.

Aubrey (22-7), then held to to win it by that same score, tying the series at a game a piece, and forcing a decisive game three.

The elimination contest is set for 1:00 p.m. Saturday back at Grand Saline High School with the winner moving on to the 4A state semifinals next Thursday at UT’s McCombs Field in Austin.

The Lady Panthers who have been very dominant this spring, fall to 30-5 on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.