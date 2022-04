BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — They needed all seven innings Thursday night in Bullard, as the Panthers played host to the Henderson Lions.

Henderson took a 3-0 lead after 4, but the Panthers came back, ignited by a Derek Degrate solo home run in the bottom of the 5th.

Bullard trailed 3-2 in the bottom to the 7th, when Bryce Brannen knocked in the tieing run, before getting walked in to walk it off for a 4-3 victory.

These two will meet up once again this coming Tuesday night in Henderson.