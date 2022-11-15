MARSHALL, Texas – Calvin Ruzicka elevated to ETBU head football coach Head Football Coach Brian Mayper has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching after five seasons at ETBU to pursue other opportunities. Mayper’s career has included 31 years of coaching football and 24 years at the collegiate level, finishing with an overall record of 63-29 as a head coach. ETBU has named Calvin Ruzicka as the seventh Head Coach for Tiger Football. Ruzicka has served as the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach at ETBU since 2018. Prior to coming to University Hill, Ruzicka spent 17 years at Cedar Hill High School, where he won Texas state championships in 2006, 2013, and 2014 and was state runner-up in 2012.



“We appreciate Coach Mayper’s commitment to building a culture of Christian discipleship and brotherhood among the ETBU Football program. This relentless pursuit of integrating faith, academics, and sport is the heart of Tiger Athletics,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn reflected. “Coach Ruzicka has been an asset to the program over the last five years. His commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience and dedication to Christian leadership makes him a great fit as the Head Coach for Tiger Football.”



“We are excited to announce Calvin Ruzicka as the head coach of the ETBU Tiger Football program,” Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “Coach Ruzicka demands excellence, passion, and energy in everything he does and embraces the University’s mission and dedication to Christ-centered athletics and discipleship. His calling to mentor student-athletes and commitment to faith aligns with our vision of athletics as a leader of the ETBU Football program. His prior experience, tremendous reputation, and recruiting ties to Texas and Louisiana will guide Tiger Football to success for years to come.”



In his time at Cedar Hill, Ruzicka was the special teams coordinator, secondary coach, and freshman head coach. In 2013, he was awarded the National Football Foundation 6A Assistant Coach of the Year award. In addition, he has helped over 250 student-athletes gain college scholarships while serving as the campus academic coordinator and the community relations coordinator. As a track coach at Cedar Hill, he coached three regional team championships, the state runner-up in 2006, with a 4×100 relay team that finished second in the state.



In two seasons as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Texas Christian Academy in Arlington, Texas, Ruzicka led the Stars to a Texas Christian Athletic League (TCAL) Championship in 2000 and a 1999 TCAL Northwest District Championship while compiling an 18-4 overall record.



“I hope to build upon the foundation that Coach Mayper laid, and I appreciate him giving me the opportunity to serve as the defensive coordinator for the past five years. I am also thankful to Dr. Blair Blackburn and Mr. Ryan Erwin for their continued support and belief in Tiger Football and for offering me this opportunity to lead the program. I am very thankful for ETBU and all of our student-athletes and the blessing to be the next Head Coach of ETBU Tiger Football,” Ruzicka said.



During the 2022 season, the Ruzicka-led Tiger defense ranked third in the American Southwest Conference (ASC) in total defense and finished the regular season ranked first in the nation for team tackles for a loss with 9.2 per game and 13th in the country for sacks per game with 3.4. ETBU finished the season with 34 sacks and 10 interceptions, including single-game highs with nine sacks against McMurry and four interceptions against Sul Ross State, both one short of program records.



In Fall 2021, Ruzicka had six players earn All-ASC awards, and freshman Joey Johnson finished second in the ASC in tackling with 73 tackles, averaging 7.3 tackles per game. Justice Henson finished eighth in tackling at 6.4 tackles per game. In addition, Jahkamian Carr collected five sacks to tie for fourth in the ASC. Johnson then led the ASC in fumbles forced at 0.40 per game, and EJ Burgess was fifth in passes defended (0.80).



The 2021 spring season brought tremendous success for the ETBU defense as seven players earned All-ASC awards. KJ Kelley was an All-ASC first-team member and made the D3football.com All-American first-team, while Justice Henson was named to the D3football.com All-Region team. The defense finished third in the ASC, allowing just 21.2 points per game and led the conference with 10 interceptions for four touchdowns. Kelley tied an ASC record with two interceptions for touchdowns in one game.



Ruzicka’s defense finished fifth in the ASC and produced four All-ASC players in 2019. Anton Clark and Sirbatian Charles were first-team selections, while Clark was named an AP All-American first-team selection. The defense produced 27 sacks and 14 interceptions while forcing 12 fumbles and recovering 11.



The 2018 ETBU defense had six players earn All-ASC awards: Zack Biles (2nd team), Zack Walker (2nd team), Khilan Wright (2nd team), Quaylon Beckley (HM), Garret Gibson (HM), and Aaron Buckley (HM). The defense recorded 13 interceptions and 17 sacks forcing 15 fumbles and recovering 13.



A 1988 graduate of Texas State University, Calvin earned a Bachelor of Business Management. He and his wife Julie have two children, Darron and Mason, and two grandchildren, Caden and Brady.

