Carthage playoff run ends as Dawgs fall to Hargrave

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Just three days after pulling out one of the biggest wins for their program in at least four years, the Carthage Bulldogs saw their season come to an end.

Despite a hot start, and a lead at the half, the Dawgs were unable to hold off No. 11 Huffman Hargrave Tuesday, falling to to the Falcons 48-37 in the UIL Boys Class 4A Region 3 semis.

Nick Stewart led Carthage with 11 points, as the Bulldogs finished their shortened season 14-4.

The Dawgs didn’t play their first game of the 2020-21 campaign until new year’s eve due to the Carthage football team’s state championship run.

Watch the video to see game highlights.