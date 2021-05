TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A year ago 7on7 football was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but like most sporting events, it is back in action, and on Saturday, East Texas found a couple of representatives for the state tournament.

Chapel Hill high School hosted the semifinal matchups, where the host team beat Bullard 60-12 and Carthage shut out Tatum 32-0.

Both earned a sport in the 7on7 Texas State Tournament which will take place at Veterans Park in College Station on June 24th-26th.