TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In front of a nice playoff like atmosphere, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs fought off a very good Lindale club for a 55-48 victory Tuesday.

No. 21-ranked Chapel Hill improved to 10-3 on the season, and 3-0 in District 16-4A. Lindale falls to 10-5 overall, and 1-1 in league action.

Sophomore forward Ashtin Watkins had another big outing for the Bulldogs as he led all scorers with 24 points.

Colton Taylor poured in 21 for the Eagles.

Watch the video to see game highlights.