Chapel Hill football looks to keep their edge this summer, building on a successful 2020 campaign

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In just his second season as the Chapel Hill head football coach, Jeff Riordan took the Bulldogs from going winless in district to the third round of the playoffs.

Results, which have led to higher turnout and intensity for the summer workout program.

“You know you got to win, if I came in and preached all this work and all this time and all this effort that we’re holding them accountable to then we didn’t win, it wouldn’t go over very well,” said Riordan. “But the success definitely adds to it.”

“It gives us a step stool, it gives us a foundation to where we need to be and where else we need to excel to get to a state championship,” said senior running back and linebacker J.K. Davis.

“This has just all been trust, we all trusted each other, and we all came together as brothers,” said senior defensive lineman Ladainian Mosley.

Coach Riordan has dubbed his summer program, Edge, not just focusing on getting better than other teams, but also gaining an edge on yourself and your teammates.

“It takes them a little while to acclimate to what we’re doing, and some of them don’t make it through it, and our kids kind of, they look at me like yeah coach it’s different here, our level it different,” said Riordan.

“If somebody misses, you know, when they come back, they’ll be gassed, and we’ll be going, we’ll still be going,” said Mosley.

Sharing special moments like back-to-back postseason wins over Livingston and Stafford down in New Caney don’t happen without finding your edge in the summer and building unbreakable bonds with your teammates.

“We don’t always like each other every day, but going through this grind throughout the summer, we definitely respect each other and know our brother has got our back,” said Riordan.

“Just to be on the team, just to put that blue and gold jersey on, and play on this field, it feels good,” said Davis.

The Dogs will look to see their hard work pay off when they open the season in Greenville on August 27th.